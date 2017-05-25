Last year, Turner took the majors by storm. So, what happened?

Late last season, when Trea Turner had pulled out a match, struck it against the bottom of his spike, and promptly torched the National League as if it had been soaked in a mixture of kerosene and bacon grease, I was chatting with one Washington National about the rookie's adjustment to the clubhouse, which had been seamless. We agreed that any adjustment is easier when you're hitting .350.

"I mean, he's not going to hit .350 for his career," I offered.

"Are you sure?" the Nat said.

The point was well-taken. Here's a player who, from the time he arrived in the majors, turned routine grounders into potential doubles — beat it out, swipe second. Presto, dynamo in scoring position.

Here we are now, more than a quarter of the way through Turner's sophomore season in the majors, and he isn't hitting .350. Fine. But entering Tuesday night's homestand-opener against the Seattle Mariners, he was hitting .236.

"I expect a lot out of myself," Turner said Tuesday. "I don't know if I expect myself to hit .350 all the time. I expect myself to play better than I have."

Let's get a few things out of the way: Trea Turner is still more than a month from his 24th birthday. The Nationals are not worried about him, long-term or right now. He is playing a superior shortstop, better than could have been expected. The Nats have still scored more runs than any team in baseball. Offensively, Turner will be fine. Maybe that process began Tuesday night, when he singled and tripled in his first three at-bats.

But to this point, Turner generally hasn't been fine. To get at why, it would be foolish not to start with health. On April 8, Turner strained a hamstring in Philadelphia, came out of the game, went on the disabled list and missed 10 games. A leg injury can impact any baseball player's game. The legs provide a hitter's base, his drive, his power — and Turner has power. But for a player whose speed is his chief weapon, a tweak to the leg can sap both burst and confidence — for not an insignificant amount of time.

"Some guys, they never were hurt in the minor leagues," said Nationals first base coach Davey Lopes, who serves as the team's base running guru. "And then sometimes they come up and they do something that's a little uncommon," and he flinched, grabbing his leg, "and they go, 'Oh, wait a minute.' They're ready to play, but they're not as aggressive as they used to be.'

That, in Lopes' mind, was Turner's chief attribute a year ago.

"I saw a kid that could impact the outcome of the game," Lopes said. "Tremendous speed, but not only that, he had the aggressiveness more so last year, because obviously he wasn't hurt. He just came up and the adrenaline rush hit. He affected how just about everybody played."

Now, he's not having that same impact. A year ago, in 73 games, he stole 33 bases. Headed into Tuesday night, he had played 33 times with nine steals. The tweaked muscle had to play a role. But then ...

"I think he's confident that his legs are OK now," manager Dusty Baker said. "He ain't getting on to use the legs."

That'll slow you down quite a bit. And it's true. Last year, Turner's .370 on-base percentage — plenty good enough for a big league leadoff hitter — was buoyed by his .342 batting average. That masked the fact that he didn't walk much, just 14 times in 324 plate appearances, a walk rate of 4.3 percent — well below the major league average (non-pitchers) of 8.3 percent.

Now, if Turner's not walking — five times coming into Tuesday's game — he isn't getting on. And that's particularly striking now that Adam Eaton, who effectively served as a second leadoff hitter, is out for the season with torn knee ligaments. So it is up to Turner to get on base, to disrupt the opposition.

"When he's doing what he can," catcher Matt Wieters said, "he makes you think."

Turner is, by far, the Nats' best option to lead off — if he's a version of the 2016 Turner. But entering Tuesday night, 22 major league players had at least 100 plate appearances as a leadoff man. None had a worse on-base percentage batting first in the order than Turner's .200.

"The league has adjusted to him," Baker said. "Now it's up to him to adjust back. This is the big leagues, man."

In the big leagues, there will be stretches like this — for every player. It's up to Turner to recapture his former stretch. Last year, as the Orioles' catcher, Wieters watched Turner from the other side.

"You saw his speed, and not just from the running aspect," Wieters said. "It was his hands. Any time we tried to get a fastball by him, he was all over it. It's not just an in-and-out swing, a guy trying to get the ball on the ground and run. He was actually able to get out and extend on it and drive through it."

That's how he could slug .567, how he had 35 extra-base hits in those 73 games in the summer of 2016. It's how a major league veteran could say, only somewhat jokingly, that he might hit .350 for his career.

But there was one other element of Turner's rookie year that hinted at a step back this season — not a step back to what we're seeing now, but a step to normalcy. Last season, 268 major leaguers had at least 300 plate appearances. Only one (Cleveland's Tyler Naquin) had a higher batting average on balls in play than Turner's .388.

That stat (BABIP) is generally regarded as a measure of how lucky a player is. The league average was .300 a year ago, and while Turner's speed makes him almost a sure bet to out-perform the league BABIP every season — because he'll beat out groundballs others won't - he also was unlikely to duplicate that number. So his .284 mark this year can be viewed as an inevitable correction.

The Nationals have more pressing problems. Turner is a piece of both the present and the future.

"I trust myself to play great," he said. "I do."

Maybe that started in the slop of Tuesday night, with a crowd hiding from the rain. The Trea Turner of last year impacted the outcome of games. The Nats are waiting for that version, healthy and happy, to appear again.