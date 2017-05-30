Early success puts Twins on the spot

The baseball schedule stretches so long that most teams, in time, reveal their true selves. The Chicago White Sox and the Philadelphia Phillies reached Memorial Day last season with winning records, only to sink to fourth place in their divisions. They looked like pretenders, and that is what they were.

Every now and then, though, an upstart team will sustain its hot start, allowing players and fans to dream. Executives have a more complicated task — which brings us to the Minnesota Twins.

The Twins scraped together a winning record in 2015, but fell hard last season, to 59-103. They hired a new president for baseball operations, Derek Falvey, and a new general manager, Thad Levine, who considered what they had inherited.

“We felt this wasn’t a team reflective of 103 losses,” Falvey said. “Usually those teams are devoid of any talent, and we didn’t think that was the case. We did think that some young players were going through ups and downs.”

So far this season, the ups have far outnumbered the downs. After sweeping the Orioles in Baltimore early last week and then losing the first game of a homestand on Friday, the Twins had a 25-19 record and the top spot in the American League Central. Through Friday, their rotation’s ERA, 4.18, ranked 11th in the majors, with help from a renewed emphasis on defense. Last season their starters’ ERA was last in the majors, at 5.39, and their defense was among the worst.

Ervin Santana is the Twins’ ace, with two shutouts and a 1.80 ERA, and Jose Berrios has been a sensation, winning all three of his starts while allowing only eight hits and four earned runs in 21 2/3 innings. Berrios, 23, had an 8.02 ERA as a rookie last season.

“We always talk about guys who are good now, and we forget about their first 15 to 20 starts,” Falvey said. “Look back at Corey Kluber’s first 15 starts. They did not look like Corey Kluber now, I can tell you that. It’s not that rare for a young pitcher.”

Kluber had a 5.35 ERA in his first 15 major league games, before establishing himself as the ace of the Cleveland Indians, Falvey’s old team. Kluber is on the disabled list with a back strain, and the other starters from the Indians’ World Series rotation, Trevor Bauer and Josh Tomlin, have been hit hard.

Cleveland’s uneven start — with the lackluster play of Detroit, Kansas City and the White Sox — has given the Twins hope. As the July 31 nonwaiver trading deadline gets closer, Falvey must decide if that hope is realistic.

“You’re constantly trying to create the right environment and culture around your players to give them the runway to build momentum in a season,” Falvey said.

“It’s our job, when we get to late June and July, to get a sense of where we are, as objectively as possible,” he continued, “and to make sound baseball decisions — in some cases short-term and in some cases long-term — but we need to know that we’re building a sustainable, long-term, championship-quality team. We can’t shut any doors to any moves, one way or the other.”

Veterans like Santana, starter Hector Santiago and second baseman Brian Dozier could have trade value that would accelerate Falvey’s long-term plan. Whatever happens, though, the Twins believe they have cornerstones in third baseman Miguel Sano and right fielder Max Kepler, who have carried the offense, and in center fielder Byron Buxton, an elite defender. Sano and Kepler are 24, and Buxton is 23.

Buxton — who has struggled profoundly at the plate — was the second overall pick in the 2012 draft. This June 12, the Twins will pick first overall, and Falvey said they were considering at least five or six candidates and trying to keep an open mind.

“You can sometimes have a tendency to narrow it down to a very small selection of players, and you maybe miss someone who comes on a little later,” he said. “We haven’t made up our minds, and we will not make up our minds until we do our work in the draft room.”

Meanwhile, the major league team will try to make Falvey’s job difficult as he ponders his strategy for the trading deadline.

“We still have a long way to go to find out who we are,” Falvey said. “But I’m really proud of the effort our guys are putting in.”

Just the ticket for the average fan

The Arizona Diamondbacks have a downtown ballpark with a retractable roof and a swimming pool. They also have a streak of five seasons without a winning record — and, usually, a lot of empty seats at Chase Field. Last year’s average attendance, 25,138, was the lowest in franchise history and just barely over half of capacity.

So with a big supply of seats and games — and minimal demand — the Diamondbacks devised a strategy that represents a rare victory for the average fan: a “Ballpark Summer Pass” that covers all 25 home games in June and July for just $50. The passes sold out in less than three full days last week, to 4,000 fans.

“We hope they enjoy it and get in the habit of following this team live,” said Derrick Hall, the Diamondbacks’ president.

Hall said the team had been considering some kind of membership offer for a while. With the Diamondbacks playing well, club officials decided to test the idea for this slice of their schedule. Other teams have similar deals, but the Diamondbacks’ is the best value: At just $2 per game (if the customer goes every night), the pass creates almost an extended open house.

“It is all about offering different options to fans,” Hall said. “This is for an area that basically has no season-ticket holders, and has encouraged new fans to give the ballpark experience a shot. Of those who bought, we show nearly half are first-time ticket buyers. That is tremendous.”

Fans who bought the pass must download the MLB.com Ballpark app, which manages the seat locations and assigns them two hours before each game. Hall said the seats would be in the outfield reserve section of the upper deck, and that fans would have the option to upgrade to another section for an additional fee.

The pass will cover series against San Diego, Milwaukee, Philadelphia, St. Louis, Colorado, Cincinnati, Washington and Atlanta, and Hall said the Diamondbacks hope to continue or expand the program next summer.

Pujols set to join Ruth in exclusive club

The Los Angeles Angels’ Albert Pujols hit his 597th career home run on Wednesday and should soon become the ninth player in major league history with 600. He also has two World Series rings, which would make him an anomaly in the club he is about to join.

Of the eight players with 600 homers, only one has won multiple World Series — Babe Ruth. Three sluggers won one championship (Hank Aaron, Alex Rodriguez and Willie Mays), and four others won none: Barry Bonds, Ken Griffey Jr., Jim Thome and Sammy Sosa.

Ruth won seven championships (three with the Boston Red Sox and four with the Yankees), and Pujols earned his two with the St. Louis Cardinals in 2006 and 2011.