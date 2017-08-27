Weather and Traffic

Connor Shaw returns to game action one year after leg injury

One year ago today, former South Carolina and current Chicago Bears quarterback Connor Shaw suffered a leg injury that would keep him out for the entire 2016 season.

This Sunday, he took the field in the Bears’ 19-7 preseason victory over the Tennessee Titans, and he celebrated the return with a couple of messages on Twitter.

Thanks Jon. Never felt so good to get hit again. Glory to God! https://t.co/iU7b6SyI8Y

— Connor Shaw (@cmshaw14) August 27, 2017

From one #14 to another, have a great season brother! #GamecockFamily @ryansuccop pic.twitter.com/mC2kv94g9i

— Connor Shaw (@cmshaw14) August 28, 2017

Shaw is fighting for the 3rd-string quarterback position behind Mike Glennon and rookie Mitch Trubisky. In Sunday’s game action, he completed two passes of three attempts for 23 yards.

Against the Kansas Chiefs on Aug. 27, 2016, Shaw broke his leg right above the ankle, requiring surgery for repair and the placement of a screw. The screw was removed earlier this month as he tries to get back to full health.

During his four years as a Gamecock, Shaw threw for 6,074 yards and 56 touchdowns.

